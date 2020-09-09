Advertisement

Augusta rescuers to hold virtual 9/11 ceremony

(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 8:32 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Augusta Fire Department/EMA will hold a virtual 9/11 remembrance ceremony Friday to honor those who lost their lives in the deadliest terrorist attack in the U.S.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the venue has changed from the traditional site of the Augusta Common to the department’s Facebook and Instagram pages.

“Sept. 11 is a meaningful date for so many people, including first responders,” Fire Chief/EMA Director Christopher E. James said in a statement. “By holding the ceremony through social media, we can pay our respects to those who lost their lives during this horrific attack and have everyone participate safely.”

The ceremony will feature speeches from local leaders and musical performances from the Jessye Norman School of the Arts and the Davidson Fine Arts Magnet School and will be hosted by WJBF anchor Brad Means.

The ceremony will be posted to the department’s Facebook and Instagram pages just before 10 a.m. Friday.

