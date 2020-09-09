Where to get free COVID-19 tests this week

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - If you’re looking to get tested for COVID-19, there are some free opportunities this week in South Carolina.

The state Department of Health and Environmental Control is hosting three pop-up sites in our area:

Today: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., sponsored by Self Regional, Saluda Baptist Church, 112 W. Wheeler Circle, Saluda.



Thursday: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Cooperative Research Center, 227 Gateway Drive, Aiken.



Friday: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Barnwell County Health Department, 11015 Ellenton St., Barnwell.



You don’t need an appointment to get tested.

