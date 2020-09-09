When life gives you stress, take deep breaths, yoga expert says

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Inhale. Exhale.

Moniqua Acosta says it’s the most rewarding thing you can do: take deep breaths.

“When our breath gets out of whack, it’s an involuntary response to stress,” Acosta said. “Our breath is the primary mechanism for the brain to understand what is going on in our lives.”

Acosta is the owner and lead trainer at Space Yoga Studio, and she says yoga and meditation practices are all about finding a way to be present in your own life.

“All of us are at a place where it’s like we have no control over the situation,” she said.

But she says we do have control over how our bodies respond.

And that response changes the way you live.

“The stress comes and goes, but you can respond to it with a little bit more wisdom,” she said.

She says it’s not about escaping life but about accepting what’s happening around you.

“By being able to say, ‘This thing is bothering me. This thing is affecting me, but it doesn’t have to ruin my day or ruin my life,’ and I can show up and be present with it and then I can move on to the next thing.”

She says whether you’re stressed over a job, financial stability or health, taking the time out of your day slows everything down and gives you more control over your response.

And a little more comfort to breathe.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.