Swinney: No. 1 Clemson ready to begin another title run

(AP) - Clemson coach Dabo Swinney says he has never been more excited to start a season than this one. His top-ranked Tigers open a pandemic-altered schedule on the road against Wake Forest on Saturday night.

The coach believes his players have shown the necessary resolve needed to handle the uncertainty that loomed over the season after COVID-19 shut down activities for about three months.

Now he believes the Tigers are ready to make a run at their sixth Atlantic Coast Conference crown and sixth trip to the College Football Playoff.

