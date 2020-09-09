Steelers LB Ryan Shazier announces retirement
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 2:44 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier has announced his retirement nearly three years after a spinal injury put his career on indefinite hold.
Shazier required spine stabilization surgery after getting hurt in Cincinnati in December 2017.
The two-time Pro Bowler became a source of inspiration during his rehab as he learned to walk again.
The team placed him on the reserved/retired list during the offseason. The 28-year-old says he still loves football but is ready to begin the next chapter of his life
