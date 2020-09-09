Advertisement

SC selected for new program to redesign child welfare system

“Thriving Families” looks to prevent child maltreatment and unnecessary family separation.
“Thriving Families” looks to prevent child maltreatment and unnecessary family separation.(Source: WIS, Canva)
By WIS News Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 6:48 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - On Wednesday, officials with the Department of Social Services announced South Carolina has been selected as one of four jurisdictions that will take part in a new program intended to move child welfare systems to a program they say supports “holistic child and family well-being.”

The “Thriving Families” program was developed by the U.S. Children’s Bureau, the Casey Family Programs, the Annie E. Casey Foundation, and Prevent Child Abuse America. “Thriving Families” looks to prevent child maltreatment and unnecessary family separation.

“Having South Carolina chosen as one of the four demonstration sites in the entire country shows that SC DSS is making progress in serving our state’s children and families. There is no better time than right now to move our state from a reactive child welfare system to a system that enables greater, more fluid interagency coordination and collaboration in serving families,” said DSS State Director Michael Leach. “We want to create a system of robust community-based interventions and services available for all families, that takes into consideration social determinants of health. Families are one of our society’s greatest strengths and it’s time to change how the system thinks and serves children and families to create a structure that removes the stigma of seeking assistance and shifts towards a narrative that normalizes help, one that is accessible, and feels accessible, to all families regardless of race/ethnicity and socioeconomic status. There has been no better time than right now to make this fundamental shift.”

The program will partner with federal agencies, non-profit, and community stakeholders in an effort to help families across the state.

Los Angeles County, Nebraska, and Colorado will also be among the first tier of participants in this program.

Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Ex-Augusta Fire/EMS chief alleges malpractice, discrimination in department

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Ciara Cummings
Malpractice, discrimination, and improper staffing on ambulances are all allegations coming from the now-former Augusta Fire/EMS chief.

News

Former Augusta EMS Chief slams fire chief

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

School investigates controversial video with Evans High students

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By William Rioux
A video circulating with students from Evans High School is spurring questions about how schools handle issues with social media and their students.

News

Deputies watch crowd sizes at bars, clubs

Updated: 1 hour ago

Latest News

News

Students in video under conduct investigation

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Bar crowding sparks questions on public enforcement of virus safety

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Brady Trapnell
The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office (RCSO) says this past Friday they only found one place over capacity-- a bar parking lot. But officials don’t deny, there’ve been problems for at least a month.

News

Third-grade teacher for SC school district dies of COVID-19

Updated: 5 hours ago
A 28-year-old Richland Two teacher has died from complications of COVID-19, district officials confirmed Wednesday

News

Coroner: Crash on I-520 on-ramp kills one

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Turnage
A 57-year-old man was the sole victim of a fatal car crash on Interstate 20 on Wednesday morning.

News

Grovetown shooting injures one

Updated: 7 hours ago

News

When life gives you stress, take deep breaths, yoga expert says

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Tradesha Woodard
You may not have control over the obstacles life throws at you, but you do have control over your response, a local yoga trainer says,