S.C. couple holds wedding ceremony inside Trader Joe’s.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - No, that giant crowd you saw in Trader Joe’s this weekend wasn’t a sale on ice cream - it was a wedding!

Sabrina, who worked at Trader Joe’s in South Carolina, met her now-husband Mervin in 2018 while in the frozen food aisle. Talk about a meet-cute.

The couple married this July rather than delay due to COVID-19, but the employees at her store still wanted to celebrate in the special place where they met. Sabrina and Mervin donned their masks and beautiful attire as they walked in through the main doors and all the way to the wine section with rose petals and cheers galore.

She said her Trader Joe’s family has been a huge part of her life, so it just made sense to have them in on the fun as well.

