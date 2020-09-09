Advertisement

S.C. couple holds wedding ceremony inside Trader Joe’s

S.C. couple holds wedding ceremony inside Trader Joe’s.
S.C. couple holds wedding ceremony inside Trader Joe’s.(Source: WIS)
By Madeline Cuddihy
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 11:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - No, that giant crowd you saw in Trader Joe’s this weekend wasn’t a sale on ice cream - it was a wedding!

Sabrina, who worked at Trader Joe’s in South Carolina, met her now-husband Mervin in 2018 while in the frozen food aisle. Talk about a meet-cute.

The couple married this July rather than delay due to COVID-19, but the employees at her store still wanted to celebrate in the special place where they met. Sabrina and Mervin donned their masks and beautiful attire as they walked in through the main doors and all the way to the wine section with rose petals and cheers galore.

She said her Trader Joe’s family has been a huge part of her life, so it just made sense to have them in on the fun as well.

Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

School districts look ahead to what's next

Updated: 2 hours ago

Regional

Aiken Boo Bash Drive-Thru still on for Halloween 2020

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Tyria Goines
The annual Boo-Bash Drive-Thru will be October 31 at four locations for families to be safe, have fun and get candy!

News

Association targets water discoloration in Edgefield County

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Tyria Goines
A malfunction with a surge arrestor at a water treatment plant allowed large amounts of air to enter an Edgefield County water system. This air, along with increased usage, has caused a discoloration of water throughout the system.

News

'It was chaos’: Violent weekend in Sparta has community driving for a change

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Nick Proto
A flower marks where neighbors found a body following a shooting in Sparta on Sunday. Little did any of the residents know that eight people would be injured that weekend, and two would die.

Latest News

News

City leaders look at blighted properties after code enforcement agent’s murder

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Ciara Cummings
The heart of Augusta’s district one wasn’t always surrounded by blight. Just ask Johnny Heggs.

News

Shop owner victim of Blackville shooting remembered as ‘good-hearted’

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By William Rioux
A robbery turned deadly shooting is rocking the small-town community of Blackville, about an hour east of Augusta. And now the community is trying to cope with the loss of someone they called one of their own.

News

City worker death sheds light on blighted areas

Updated: 6 hours ago

News

2 dead, 6 injured within 17 hours in Sparta

Updated: 7 hours ago

News

Small town mourns loss of store owner

Updated: 7 hours ago

News

First day of school at Richmond County

Updated: 7 hours ago