Region’s crime wave continues with Grovetown shooting
GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) – Officers are investigating a shooting that left a male injured early Wednesday in Grovetown.
The incident was reported sometime between 2 and 3 a.m. when the victim contacted dispatchers to say he’d been injured, Investigator Samuel Long told News 12.
Rescuers and officers responded to the scene in the 200 block of Juneau Court, and the victim was transported to a local hospital, according to the Grovetown Department of Public Safety.
The agency responded in a joint effort with the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office and launched an investigation.
Officers had cleared out of the scene by 5:15 a.m. and were pursuing other avenues of investigation, according to authorities.
Officers urge anyone with information about the crime to contact Grovetown dispatchers or Long at 706-863-1212.
CSRA crime wave:
The Grovetown shooting was part of a string of crimes that’s unfolded in recent days across the CSRA:
- In South Carolina, convenience store owner Ashwinbhai Patel, was shot dead in an early morning robbery Tuesday in the Barnwell County community of Blackville, according to authorities.
- Just before 3 a.m., Tuesday, a shooting in the 2000 block of Wharton Drive in Augusta sent one person to a hospital. Investigators combed the scene and spoke to neighbors before dawn.
- A shooting just outside Sparta in Hancock County injured six people and killed Sabreal Meshae Taylor, 33, early Sunday. Then just a few hours later in an unrelated incident, a stabbing took the life of Brandon Morris, 34, after an apparent traffic accident in Sparta.
- A victim died Friday morning after being shot near the intersection of Columbia and Washington roads in Martinez. Soon after gunshots were reported just after 2 a.m., deputies found Gage Cameron Reynolds, 28, in the front yard of a home at 211 Valdes Drive.
- A few hours after the Martinez shooting, Kafele Bush, 25, was pronounced dead at the scene of a fight in the 1800 block of Fayetteville Drive at Azalea Park Apartments in Augusta. A 16-year-old and an 18-year-old have been arrested in connection with the death, which is being described as suspicious.
- A man died at 7:45 a.m. Thursday after being shot the night before outside an Augusta business. Deputies were called to the Ikonz Sports Bar on North Leg Road on Wednesday night after reports of a shooting around 10 p.m. When deputies arrived, they found 38-year-old Victor Kameil Banks had been shot at least once.
