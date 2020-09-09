Region’s crime wave continues with Grovetown shooting

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) – Officers are investigating a shooting that left a male injured early Wednesday in Grovetown.

The incident was reported sometime between 2 and 3 a.m. when the victim contacted dispatchers to say he’d been injured, Investigator Samuel Long told News 12.

Rescuers and officers responded to the scene in the 200 block of Juneau Court, and the victim was transported to a local hospital, according to the Grovetown Department of Public Safety.

The agency responded in a joint effort with the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office and launched an investigation.

Officers had cleared out of the scene by 5:15 a.m. and were pursuing other avenues of investigation, according to authorities.

Officers urge anyone with information about the crime to contact Grovetown dispatchers or Long at 706-863-1212.

The Grovetown shooting was part of a string of crimes that’s unfolded in recent days across the CSRA:

