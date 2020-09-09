Patriots showing improvement in small sample size

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Taking over as a new coach on a new team isn’t easy. There tends to be a little wiggle room in year one, but growth is expected in year 2. While it’s still an early sample size, things are looking up for the Westside Patriots.

Head coach John Wiley took over the program a season ago, earning only 2 conference wins with a 3 and 7 overall record. The team only scored more than 14 points once in a blowout win over Josey. Just one game into the season, the Patriots have matched that total with a 45-7 win over Greene County in week 1. The turning point? The offensive line.

“I would say the biggest strength would be up front. We have an O-line that averages about 280 pounds and most of that is anchored by juniors or seniors. So they’re more seasoned guys, more veteran guys, and they’re quite frankly the best leaders on our team,” said Wiley.

Being an offensive lineman is a pretty thank-less position: getting beat up and hit every play and rarely getting to touch a ball. The Patriot line doesn’t care. They just want to see their skill positions succeed.

“I’m really proud of all of us and what we’ve been able to accomplish and having these guys rush for as many yards as they did last week, we’ve just come a long way,” said senior lineman Bo Alford.

The Patriots have a bigger test this week as they host Warren County Friday night.

