LIVE NOW: McMaster, Spearman to announce new education initiative

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster and State Education Superintendent Molly Spearman are expected to announce a rural education plan Wednesday morning.

McMaster called a 10:30 a.m. news conference at SCETV in Columbia.

Officials from the network will also be on hand, according to a release from the governor’s office.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

