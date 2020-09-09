Jalen Ramsey gets 5-year, $105 million extension from Rams

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — Jalen Ramsey is becoming the highest-paid defensive back in NFL history after agreeing to a five-year, $105 million contract extension with the Los Angeles Rams.

The extension announced Wednesday includes $71.2 million, the most guaranteed money ever given to a defensive back.

Ramsey will average $21 million per season, another record for a cornerback or safety.

Los Angeles acquired Ramsey in a trade with Jacksonville midway through last season, giving up two first-round draft picks.

Ramsey had one interception in nine games with the Rams while earning his third straight Pro Bowl selection.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.