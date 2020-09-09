Here is the back-to-school rundown for Warren County

WARREN CO., Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Before you walk through those school doors, the Warren County School System has some reminders for families.

BACK TO SCHOOL ANNOUNCEMENTS – As of September 4

All Learn from Home students will continue with virtual learning until the end of this semester - December 16, 2020.

Pre-K, Kindergarten, and 1st-grade students on A/B schedule return to school - Monday through Thursday, 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. (noon), from September 14.

Buses will pick up and drop off students. Breakfast and lunch will be served for these students.

2-12 grade students on A/B schedule will continue virtual learning until the end of the first nine weeks. The situation will be reviewed towards the end of the first nine weeks and a decision will be made regarding the return of students to classrooms for the second nine weeks.

All students grades 2-12 on A/B schedule must make sure they complete all their assigned work for first nine weeks BEFORE the start of second nine weeks. They will not have an opportunity for makeup. Reach out to your students' respective school principal for any concerns.

Internet units will be deployed at specific locations in the county on September 8 and 9. The locations will be available on the school system’s Facebook page

Progress reports will be issued on September 9, from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. via drive-through. High School – Main campus entrance Grades 1-8 – Main campus bus ramp

Hot lunch and next day breakfast will continue to be served from 4:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on school days at the bus ramp unless otherwise posted on the system Facebook page.

