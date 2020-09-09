Georgia Tech mum on name of Yellow Jackets’ starting QB

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Tech has selected a starting quarterback but aren’t publicly saying who the player is before Saturday’s season opener at Florida State.

The leading candidates are James Graham, who started the final eight games last year, and freshman Jeff Sims.

Offensive coordinator Dave Patenaude seems content to let his starter take the majority of snaps against FSU and won’t rush to bring in the primary backup.

