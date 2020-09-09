Advertisement

Georgia electrical crews return after helping fix hurricane damage

Traffic signals dangle close to the roadway from broken utility poles in Lake Charles, La., in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura, Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
By Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 7:49 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia Power crews are back home after assisting Louisiana after Hurricane Laura.

The company says about 100 personnel and crew returned home after spending more than a week in the Gulf region.

Officials say teams restored power for thousands, replacing more than 200 broken poles, 900 spans of wire and 180 transformers.

“We recognize the hard work of our dedicated teams who safely served in Louisiana, and welcome them home,” David Maske, storm center operations manager, said in a statement. “Through the Mutual Assistance Network, we know that we can assist others and they will be there in return if we need them. Our teams saw firsthand Hurricane Laura’s impact to the state of Louisiana, and we want to encourage Georgia Power customers to prepare now and remain vigilant as an already active hurricane season continues through November.”

Georgia Power assists other utilities through a mutual assistance network that includes hundreds of utilities from around the country. As part of this partnership, Georgia Power is able to respond and offer assistance, providing reinforcements when needed to restore power quickly for other utilities. The company is also able to tap into this mutual assistance network if additional resources are needed to help restore power to Georgia Power customers following a major storm.

The company requested and received assistance from other utilities during several major storms that impacted Georgia Power customers previously including Hurricanes Michael and Irma.

