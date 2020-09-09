Advertisement

Georgia crashes claim 19 lives over Labor Day weekend

(WJHG)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 10:15 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ATLANTA (AP) — Authorities said 19 people were killed on Georgia roads during Labor Day weekend.

The Georgia State Patrol said 17 crashes were fatal, resulting in the deaths of 19 people, including pedestrians, motorcyclists and bicyclists.

Last year, the agency said nine crashes were fatal, killing 10 people.

The deaths were reported between 6 p.m. Friday and 11:59 p.m. Monday.

The agency said troopers investigated 331 traffic crashes that resulted in 176 injuries and 13 deaths.

The other fatalities were reported by county authorities.

The agency said 8,854 citations were written and 309 motorists were arrested for driving under the influence.

