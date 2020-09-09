Gamecock football players face assault allegations

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A parent of a University of South Carolina student has gone on social media stating that 13 Gamecock players attacked his son, Kamarah Reynolds-Hall.

Details are limited at this time. Reynolds-Hall, a former Ridge View High School football player, had hoped to join the Gamecock football team. He’s currently not a member of the program.

What we do know is that a physical altercation took place involving Reynolds-Hall and at least one Gamecock football player. It allegedly happened late August, according to Reynolds-Hall’s dad, Travis.

Through sources, we learned the following day after the alleged fight, Reynolds-Hall went to 650 Lincoln. He purportedly went into the room of a Gamecock football player, who was not there at the time. It’s alleged Reynolds-Hall then destroyed a TV and other property inside the building with some of his friends' help.

According to an incident report from the University of South Carolina police, the father claimed his son had been assaulted on August 23rd, by “several individuals” at 650 Lincoln.

In a separate document provided to WIS, Travis Hall alleges a total of 13 current South Carolina football players attacked his son at some point. It’s very unclear on the time of this supposed attack, or if it happened the way it’s being claimed.

The university in a statement says:

“Coach Tanner and Coach Muschamp are aware of the allegations. Since there is an on-going investigation by USC PD, we have no further comment at this time.”

The University of South Carolina says this is still an active investigation.

