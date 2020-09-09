Advertisement

Gamecock football players face assault allegations

Gamecocks
Gamecocks(WRDW)
By Joe Gorchow
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 8:10 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A parent of a University of South Carolina student has gone on social media stating that 13 Gamecock players attacked his son, Kamarah Reynolds-Hall.

Details are limited at this time. Reynolds-Hall, a former Ridge View High School football player, had hoped to join the Gamecock football team. He’s currently not a member of the program.

What we do know is that a physical altercation took place involving Reynolds-Hall and at least one Gamecock football player. It allegedly happened late August, according to Reynolds-Hall’s dad, Travis.

MORE | What’s it like for University of South Carolina students in quarantine?

Through sources, we learned the following day after the alleged fight, Reynolds-Hall went to 650 Lincoln. He purportedly went into the room of a Gamecock football player, who was not there at the time. It’s alleged Reynolds-Hall then destroyed a TV and other property inside the building with some of his friends' help.

According to an incident report from the University of South Carolina police, the father claimed his son had been assaulted on August 23rd, by “several individuals” at 650 Lincoln.

In a separate document provided to WIS, Travis Hall alleges a total of 13 current South Carolina football players attacked his son at some point. It’s very unclear on the time of this supposed attack, or if it happened the way it’s being claimed.

The university in a statement says:

“Coach Tanner and Coach Muschamp are aware of the allegations. Since there is an on-going investigation by USC PD, we have no further comment at this time.”

The University of South Carolina says this is still an active investigation.

Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Augusta rescuers to hold virtual 9/11 ceremony

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Staff
The Augusta Fire Department/EMA will hold a virtual 9/11 remembrance ceremony Friday to honor those who lost their lives in the deadliest terrorist attack in the U.S.

News

Several S.C. protesters face federal charges for violence in Columbia, Charleston in May

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By Laurel Mallory
Protesters accused of starting fires or inciting riots in Columbia and Charleston now face federal charges — some of them on top of state charges.

Business

Georgia electrical crews return after helping fix hurricane damage

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Staff
Georgia Power assists other utilities through a mutual assistance network comprising hundreds of utilities from across the country.

News

Where to get free COVID-19 tests this week

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Staff
If you’re looking to get tested for COVID-19, there are some free opportunities this week in South Carolina.

Latest News

News

A look inside isolation spaces for University of South Carolina students

Updated: 1 hour ago
When University of South Carolina students test positive for coronavirus, they're placed in isolation.

News

What’s it like for University of South Carolina students in quarantine?

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Caroline Coleburn
Students who tested positive for coronavirus share their experience of being placed in isolation and away from human interaction for at least 10 days.

News

Back-to-school updates: Richmond, Aiken, Columbia, Jefferson and Warren counties

Updated: 1 hours ago
Back-to-school season is in full swing, so here’s an update on several local districts.

News

How violent crime is affecting the CSRA region

Updated: 2 hours ago
A wave of violent crimes is affecting small communities as well as large one. Here's a look at the situation.

News

Region’s crime wave continues with Grovetown shooting

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Staff
Amid a wave of shootings and stabbings in the CSRA, the violence continues affects communities small and large.

Coronavirus

By the numbers: Latest stats on coronavirus in the CSRA

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Staff
Get a look at continuously updated COVID-19 statistics of interest in the CSRA.