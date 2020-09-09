Ex-Augusta Fire/EMS chief alleges malpractice, discrimination in department

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Malpractice, discrimination, and improper staffing on ambulances are all allegations coming from the now-former Augusta Fire/EMS chief.

“Just wrote the letter, voiced his concerns, and just because he has concern does not necessarily give any credit to his letter,” Augusta District 2 Commissioner Dennis Williams said.

“Reading through that, it was apparent this is an ongoing issue. Not just with Chief [James] Kelly, but with others that we have also spoken with that have issued their concerns,” Augusta District 8 Commissioner Brandon Garrett said.

The letter from former EMS Chief Kelly claims two years' worth of issues within EMS from firefighters having to man the ambulances instead of EMTs to a hostile workplace.

Chief Chris James denies the accusations made in the letter. The fire department media representative added that’s all the chief is saying at this time.

Meanwhile, the conclusion of an outside review of the fire department’s climate still looms. We’re told a consulting firm is expected to issue a final report to commission this week that will address morale, training complaints, safety, and staffing.

“I’m hoping that the review we will receive will give each commissioner a clearer and better understanding of better allegations made against the fire department and if there’s any merit to it,” Williams said.

The city shelled out $25,000 for the study, but commission cannot agree on what comes after its completion.

“I’m really hoping that the truth will come out and whatever needs to happen after that, I think that we as a commission need to move forward,” Garrett said.

Although the firefighter association still calls from the chief’s dismissal, we found Augusta leaders are still divided on what the department needs.

Many point to the department’s progress already -- like new fire stations plus the community engagement during COVID like free testing. Several commissioners maintain the association is the problem.

However, others argue with years worth of the same concerns repeatedly making their way into the public the need for change is inevitable.

“Where there is smoke, there’s fire,” Garrett said. “And there has been a lot of smoke over the past few years coming out of the fire department, so obviously there is something that is smoldering there.”

We reached out to the Augusta Fire Department. The chief denies all claims, but won’t be making any additional comments right now.

The commission is awaiting that consulting report. We’ll let you know about the findings when we receive them.

AUGUSTA PROFESSIONAL FIREFIGHTERS ASSOCIATION LOCAL 3357 NEW RELEASE

JAMES R. KELLY EXIT REVIEW OF DEPARTMENTAL LEADERSHIP

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.