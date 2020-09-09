Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An upper level trough coupled with a stalled front will allow for higher rain chances across the CSRA for the rest of the week.

Isolated to scattered downpours will be possible across the CSRA through around midnight. Mostly cloudy skies are expected overnight. Lows will remain muggy in the mid to low 70s early Thursday. Winds will remain out of the northeast less than 10 mph.

More clouds than sun are expected through most of the day Thursday. This should help keep highs in the mid to upper 80s in the afternoon. Most of the area should see rain at some point Thursday afternoon into Thursday evening, but we are not expecting an all day rain. Most rain that forms should be showers and downpours, but there will likely be enough instability to generate a few storms. We are not expecting severe weather Thursday, but always respect lightning! Winds will be out of the northeast during the day between 3-8 mph.

Friday is expected to be just a few degrees warmer with highs reaching the low 90s. Scattered downpours are expected to form after lunchtime and last into Friday evening, which could impact some high school football games. Winds are expected to continue out of the northeast between 5-10 mph.

It doesn’t look like our pattern will change too much into the weekend. Highs will top out in the upper 80s and there will be the chance for scattered storms later in the day that last until a little after sunset. Morning lows will be in the mid to low 70s around sunrise.

