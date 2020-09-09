CSRA counties set eyes on COVID-19 impact for school year

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s back-to-school season in several of our local districts. With the school year picking up pace, Columbia and Aiken counties are looking ahead to what happens next.

“We do want to bring all of our students back into the building. And not just on the A/B model. We’re looking forward to having all of our students back when the time is appropriate,” Dr. Sandra Carraway, Columbia County School Superintendent, said.

The percentage of Columbia County parents opting to do it themselves and homeschool their children is up 77 percent from last year.

“It’s disappointing, but this year, we have about 348 students who are currently being homeschooled, and that’s about 269 more than what we had last year,” Carraway said.

But the school says more than 200 elementary school students and 95 middle schoolers have plans to return to face-to-face instruction.

The district admits mask requirements have been a point of contention as well, but they’re very satisfied with their COVID-19 case rates. District-wide, 13 students reported testing positive for the virus this past week.

As for staff, last week 20 nutrition employees, with the district were asked to change positions. Now the district says 13 have chosen to switch.

In the meantime, the district says the USDA’s Seamless Summer Program which provides free lunch has been extended -- meaning there will likely be more meals to be prepped, and more employees needed to prep them.

In Aiken County, Superintendent Ling Laurence is still recommending elementary school students go completely face-to-face on September 21.

He says the biggest difficulties are with parents trying to switch their student’s learning model.

“It truly creates a hardship, not only on the schools, but on families. Because it becomes a point, if enough students shift from one model to another, it’s going to require a change in staffing.,” Laurence said.

And change seems to be the constant this unusual school year.

Aiken County will take a vote next week to confirm if elementary students will return completely face-to-face on September 21.

And Columbia County parents who want to switch their child’s learning model for the next quarter have until September 18.

