Coroner: Crash on I-520 on-ramp kills one

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A 57-year-old man was the sole victim of a fatal car crash on Interstate 20 on Wednesday morning.

According to the Aiken County Coroner’s Office, Joseph Henderson died from “traumatic injuries” he sustained in the accident.

Coroner Darryl Ables says Henderson was traveling west on I-20 around 8 a.m. when he lost control of his car on the I-520 on-ramp, causing the car to overturn.

Henderson was ejected from the car as a result, Ables said.

An investigation into the accident continues.

