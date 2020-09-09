Advertisement

Coroner: Crash on I-520 on-ramp kills one

ambulance
ambulance(WMTW)
By Jeremy Turnage
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 12:34 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A 57-year-old man was the sole victim of a fatal car crash on Interstate 20 on Wednesday morning.

According to the Aiken County Coroner’s Office, Joseph Henderson died from “traumatic injuries” he sustained in the accident.

Coroner Darryl Ables says Henderson was traveling west on I-20 around 8 a.m. when he lost control of his car on the I-520 on-ramp, causing the car to overturn.

Henderson was ejected from the car as a result, Ables said.

An investigation into the accident continues.

You may not have control over the obstacles life throws at you, but you do have control over your response, a local yoga trainer says,

Moniqua Acosta says yoga and meditation practices are all about finding a way to be present in your own life

Three to four vehicles were reportedly involved in a wreck that blocked lanes, according to dispatchers.

Burke County Public Schools sent us these photos from Hybrid Group B’s first day of class on Sept. 8, 2020.

Burke County Public Schools sent us these photos from Hybrid Group B's first day of class on Sept. 8, 2020.

The Georgia State Patrol says 17 vehicle crashes were fatal over the Labor Day weekend, resulting in the deaths of 19 people.

A South Carolina woman who tested positive for COVID-19 more than two months ago says she’s still dealing with some of her symptoms.

Gov. Henry McMaster said South Carolina will invest $1.3 million to expand SCETV’s abilities to broadcast data and information over television signals.