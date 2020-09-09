Advertisement

Colts’ new kicker constructing new chapter as opener nears

(WRDW)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 9:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Rodrigo Blankenship has some big shoes to fill for the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday at Jacksonville.

The rookie beat out incumbent Chase McLaughlin for Indy’s kicking job and opens his career as the replacement for Adam Vinatieri, the NFL’s career scoring leader.

Vinatieri finished arguably the worst season of his career on injured reserve after having knee surgery in December and was not re-signed by the Colts.

Blankenship is a rookie from Georgia and has an impressive resume.

He finished his college career as the Bulldogs' career scoring leader and made a school record 82.5% of his field goals.

