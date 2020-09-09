Advertisement

Bar crowding sparks questions on public enforcement of virus safety

Overcrowding in bars across the CSRA is raising questions about the enforcement of COVID-19 regulations for those spaces.
Overcrowding in bars across the CSRA is raising questions about the enforcement of COVID-19 regulations for those spaces.((Source: WRDW))
By Brady Trapnell
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 5:28 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH AUGUSTA, SC. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office says this past Friday they only found one place over capacity — a bar parking lot. But officials don’t deny there’ve been problems for at least a month.

“I think we’ve had issues with most of the bars.”

Hearing that from the sheriff’s office is not exactly a vote of confidence on how things are going.

“Our deputies have intervened in several large gatherings over the last month,” Patrick Clayton, chief deputy of RCSO, said. “We’ve really tried to concentrate on this.”

Chief Clayton says managing bars and clubs is on their proactive teams, and over the past month on Friday and Saturday nights, they’ve made 206 different bar checks.

This past Friday night, they found many places at capacity. But only one over capacity on Gordon Highway.

“We had a situation where we had a large gathering and a large fight, and our deputies were there trying to disperse the crowd,” Clayton said.

RCSO says they broke up a crowd of teenagers near the country club bar over the weekend, too.

And across the river in South Carolina, the North Augusta Department of Public Safety and city officials met with Southbound Smokehouse management after a party in their event space Sunday night broke Gov. Henry McMaster’s mandate. NADPS officers were there working specials.

We asked officials why they didn’t stop the crowds. We did not receive a response.

Back in Richmond County, officials are asking the public for help holding businesses accountable.

“If they see it, say it. Call us,” Clayton said.

If you need to report any incident at local restaurants, bars or clubs in Richmond County, you are asked to call 911 or 821-1080.

Southbound management told News 12 that they regret renting out their building and apologize for any negative impact on patrons or the community. They say are working to correct the issues moving forward.

FULL STATEMENT FROM SOUTHBOUND

“Regretfully, we rented out the event space on the upstairs portion of our building for a private event. Unfortunately, we acknowledge that rules were broken and regret any negative impact that could have on our patrons or anyone else in the community. We have spoken with the city administration and are working with public safety to correct these issues moving forward. We don’t plan to host any similar events moving forward.”

STATEMENT FROM NORTH AUGUSTA PUBLIC SAFETY

"In response to questions surrounding the weekend activities around Southbound Smokehouse at SRP Park.

Public Safety remains committed to the safety and well-being of everyone at all times. Southbound Smokehouse restaurant was open for business while also hosting a private event simultaneously upstairs. Due to the size of the party, patron numbers grew to a number in excess of the Governor’s latest coronavirus mandates for restaurants and public places. Because this event has grown into a weekly event and based on its popularity, Public Safety officials will be meeting this week with North Augusta City Council and Southbound Smokehouse representatives to address the issues. Governor McMaster’s mandate limits restaurants to 50% capacity, the wearing of masks, social distancing and stopping the sale of alcohol at 11:00pm.

Public Safety personnel appreciate those who have called with concerns about potentially unsafe environments around North Augusta. Working together in the community will in the long run, benefit everyone."

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Third-grade teacher for SC school district dies of COVID-19

Updated: 3 hours ago
A 28-year-old Richland Two teacher has died from complications of COVID-19, district officials confirmed Wednesday

News

Coroner: Crash on I-520 on-ramp kills one

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Turnage
A 57-year-old man was the sole victim of a fatal car crash on Interstate 20 on Wednesday morning.

News

Grovetown shooting injures one

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

When life gives you stress, take deep breaths, yoga expert says

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Tradesha Woodard
You may not have control over the obstacles life throws at you, but you do have control over your response, a local yoga trainer says,

Latest News

News

McMaster, Spearman announce new initiative

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

Keys to meditating your way through the pandemic

Updated: 6 hours ago
Moniqua Acosta says yoga and meditation practices are all about finding a way to be present in your own life

News

Multiple-vehicle crash reported near Midland Valley Golf Club

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Staff
Three to four vehicles were reportedly involved in a wreck that blocked lanes, according to dispatchers.

News

Scenes from kids’ first day of classes in Burke County

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Staff
Burke County Public Schools sent us these photos from Hybrid Group B’s first day of class on Sept. 8, 2020.

Scenes from kids' first day of school in Burke County

Updated: 7 hours ago
Burke County Public Schools sent us these photos from Hybrid Group B's first day of class on Sept. 8, 2020.

News

Labor Day weekend traffic deaths nearly double for Georgia

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By The Associated Press
The Georgia State Patrol says 17 vehicle crashes were fatal over the Labor Day weekend, resulting in the deaths of 19 people.