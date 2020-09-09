Advertisement

Augusta rescuers, Fort Gordon schedule 9/11 ceremonies

Sep. 9, 2020
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Augusta Fire Department/EMA and Fort Gordon will hold separate 9/11 ceremonies Friday to honor those who lost their lives in the deadliest terrorist attack in the U.S.

Augusta Fire/EMA

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the agency’s venue has changed from the traditional site of the Augusta Common to the department’s Facebook and Instagram pages.

“Sept. 11 is a meaningful date for so many people, including first responders,” Fire Chief/EMA Director Christopher E. James said in a statement. “By holding the ceremony through social media, we can pay our respects to those who lost their lives during this horrific attack and have everyone participate safely.”

The ceremony will feature speeches from local leaders and musical performances from the Jessye Norman School of the Arts and the Davidson Fine Arts Magnet School and will be hosted by WJBF anchor Brad Means.

The ceremony will be posted to the department’s Facebook and Instagram pages just before 10 a.m. Friday.

Fort Gordon

Fort Gordon also will stream its ceremony online on the installation’s Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/ftgordonga. Here’s the schedule:

  • 8:30 a.m. – Emergency vehicles will be positioned at key intersections and all gates on Fort Gordon. All employees will move outside, where mission requirements allow.
  • 8:45 a.m. – The Department of Emergency Services director will give a one-minute verbal warning on the installation for execution.
  • 8:46 a.m. – The cannon team will fire. Sirens will sound, simulating the first strike on the World Trade Center. Colors will be lowered to half-staff during the siren blare.
  • 8:47 a.m. – Sirens will end, there will be a playing of taps and an installation moment of silence; all are to render proper respect.
  • 8:50 a.m. – The narrator will terminate the ceremony and personnel will return to normal duty.
  • At 9:03, 9:37 and 10:03, the honor guard will fire a single cannon shot at the signal towers flagpole to signify the crashes of Flight 1785 into Tower 2, Flight 77 into the Pentagon and Flight 93 into the ground at Shanksville, Pa.
Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

