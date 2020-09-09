Advertisement

Association targets water discoloration in Edgefield County

Clean, running water from faucet.
Clean, running water from faucet. (KOTA)
By Tyria Goines
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 10:06 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
EDGEFIELD, SC. (WRDW/WAGT) - A malfunction with a surge arrestor at a water treatment plant allowed large amounts of air to enter an Edgefield County water system.  This air, along with increased usage, has caused a discoloration of water throughout the system.

This discoloration is due mainly to dissolved manganese in the source water from the Savannah River.

The Edgefield County Water & Sewer Authority has begun extensive, systematic flushing of its water distribution system to resolve the issue.

If you experience discolored water, the ECWSA recommends that you minimize the use of your hot water as discolored water could accumulate in your hot water tank and require that you flush the tank even after this issue is has resolved.

The authority also advised that customers should refrain from washing white or light-colored clothes if possible.

Once water main flushing for the road you live on is complete, there are a few steps that ECWSA recommends to clear personal service lines:

  • Run cold water using a high flow faucet (such as an outside hose bib or bath tub) for a few minutes. Try for no longer than five minutes.
  • If the water becomes clear, then briefly flush each of the remaining faucets in your home.
  • You may also want to run one or two washing machine cycles without clothes to clear any discolored water that may be in the lines that feed to the washing machine.
  • If you notice discolored water while running the hot water, you may need to flush your water heater. If you are unsure how to flush the water heater, you can run hot water in the bathtub for around 10 to 15 minutes.

The authority will post updates on its website, www.ecwsa.com, as they continue to work on the issue.

Find more information about this issue: HERE.

