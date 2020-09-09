Aiken Boo Bash Drive-Thru still on for Halloween 2020
AIKEN, SC. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Boo-Bash Drive-Thru, an alternative to the former Trunk or Treat event, is set for safe, family-friendly fun, and of course, CANDY! The city encourages families to “boo-ckle up for an eerie-sistible time.”
Hosted by the City of Aiken Parks, Recreation & Tourism Department, the annual Halloween event will be from 4:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.
This event is for families with children ages 12 and under. Pre-made treat bags will be provided at each location. Admission is free.
This event will take place at four different locations:
- The Odell Weeks Activities Center
- The Smith-Hazel Recreation Center
- The Lessie B. Price Aiken Senior and Youth Center
- The Aiken Visitors Center & Train Museum
Any organizations that are interested in sponsorship should contact the Smith-Hazel Recreation Center at (803) 293- 7851. Sponsorship and participation opportunities for local organizations include candy donations, monetary sponsorships and on-site participation.
Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.