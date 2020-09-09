Advertisement

Aiken Boo Bash Drive-Thru still on for Halloween 2020

Halloween candy is also arriving in some stores earlier this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Halloween candy is also arriving in some stores earlier this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
By Tyria Goines
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 11:09 PM EDT
AIKEN, SC. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Boo-Bash Drive-Thru, an alternative to the former Trunk or Treat event, is set for safe, family-friendly fun, and of course, CANDY! The city encourages families to “boo-ckle up for an eerie-sistible time.”

Hosted by the City of Aiken Parks, Recreation & Tourism Department, the annual Halloween event will be from 4:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

This event is for families with children ages 12 and under. Pre-made treat bags will be provided at each location. Admission is free.

This event will take place at four different locations:

  • The Odell Weeks Activities Center
  • The Smith-Hazel Recreation Center
  • The Lessie B. Price Aiken Senior and Youth Center
  • The Aiken Visitors Center & Train Museum

Any organizations that are interested in sponsorship should contact the Smith-Hazel Recreation Center at (803) 293- 7851. Sponsorship and participation opportunities for local organizations include candy donations, monetary sponsorships and on-site participation.

