UGA switches up commencement plans for class of 2020

ATHENS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The University of Georgia has released an update for the previously scheduled Undergraduate Commencement Ceremony on October 16.

The university says in a statement, that since social distancing indoors for large groups is not possible, all of UGA’s individual school and college convocations in October have been canceled.

At present, plans for the outdoor Undergraduate Commencement Ceremony in Sanford Stadium remain very tentative.

The school will continue to look into holding a ceremony, and it’s likely any ceremony held would require social distancing and other modifications.

To better prepare for a modified ceremony, a survey was emailed to the 2020 Spring and Summer undergraduates.

If a ceremony is possible, social distancing protocol and other modifications for the Undergraduate Ceremony include but are not limited to:

Elimination of the processional

Graduates to be seated with their guests in the stands

Social distancing throughout the Stadium

Masks must be worn by all

Ticketing for all attendees

Graduates will be limited in the number of guests they may bring

A live stream option available to anyone and encouraged for those with certain medical conditions and high risk for severe illness from COVID-19.

