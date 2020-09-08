Advertisement

UGA switches up commencement plans for class of 2020

UGA says since social distancing indoors for large groups is not possible, all individual school and college convocations in October have been canceled.
UGA says since social distancing indoors for large groups is not possible, all individual school and college convocations in October have been canceled.(Source: WRDW)
By Tyria Goines
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 10:38 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATHENS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The University of Georgia has released an update for the previously scheduled Undergraduate Commencement Ceremony on October 16.

The university says in a statement, that since social distancing indoors for large groups is not possible, all of UGA’s individual school and college convocations in October have been canceled.

At present, plans for the outdoor Undergraduate Commencement Ceremony in Sanford Stadium remain very tentative.

The school will continue to look into holding a ceremony, and it’s likely any ceremony held would require social distancing and other modifications.

To better prepare for a modified ceremony, a survey was emailed to the 2020 Spring and Summer undergraduates.

If a ceremony is possible, social distancing protocol and other modifications for the Undergraduate Ceremony include but are not limited to:

  • Elimination of the processional
  • Graduates to be seated with their guests in the stands
  • Social distancing throughout the Stadium
  • Masks must be worn by all
  • Ticketing for all attendees
  • Graduates will be limited in the number of guests they may bring
  • A live stream option available to anyone and encouraged for those with certain medical conditions and high risk for severe illness from COVID-19.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Back To School

It’s time to hit the books as Burke County welcomes students back

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Tyria Goines
Parents and students, find the tips and resources you need to take on back to school in Burke County.

News

Families excited ahead of first day

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

‘Just please don’t litter.’ Community volunteers clean up notorious dirty road in Aiken

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Kennedi Harris
Edgefield Highway is known to be a busy road but the corner of Sassafras Road, near Reynolds Pond Road in Aiken is known to look like this: littered with trash.

News

Local groups working to transform Aiken

Updated: 4 hours ago

Latest News

News

Local teen designs Oliver Hardy shirt

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

A preview to back to school in Richmond County

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

How universities are faring in the pandemic

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

Community responds to T's Seafood of Augusta fire

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

Suspects arrested in Azalea Apartments suspicious death

Updated: 4 hours ago

Back To School

Back to school in Richmond County begins here: what you need to know

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By William Rioux
Just hours away until the first doors of school open for Richmond County. And this year, those traditional first-day jitters are unlike any other.