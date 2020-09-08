Teacher raises back on table as SC senators discuss budget

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina senators will likely consider whether to restore the annual raises most teachers get each year to the state budget when they return to Columbia next week for a special session amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Senate Finance Committee is working on a proposal to spend $40 million out of about $775 million saved up over the past two years on what are called step increases.

Those are pay raises of usually about several hundred dollars a year given to teachers as they gain experience.

Lawmakers suspended the raises in the spring because of the uncertainty of what the COVID-19 pandemic might do to the economy.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.