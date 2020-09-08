Shop owner victim of Blackville shooting remembered as ‘good-hearted’

BLACKVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s been an active scene in Blackville, South Carolina -- a small and quiet community on the backroads of South Carolina Highway 3.

On Tuesday, crowds gathered after seeing heavy police presence at this convenience store. Law enforcement officers say a robbery turned into a homicide at a small-town corner shop on Solomon Blatt Avenue.

The community is trying to cope with the loss of someone they called one of their own.

It all started after a customer who was in the store when the shooting happened called police around 6:45 a.m.

“My brother called me this morning and told me about it, so I got up and came out here to see. I just talked with Andy yesterday,” Derrick Johnson, who worked with store owner Ashwinbhai Patel, said.

According to the Barnwell County Coroner, Patel, the 60-year-old store owner, was shot and killed this morning at his convenience store. His friends called him Andy.

“Andy meant a lot to this community. Him and his family,” Mozel Chisolm, a Blackville resident, said. “I’ve known him over 15 years. He never bothered anyone and would give you the shirt off his back. He was just an awesome person.”

Chisolm has lived in the area for 49 years. He says Patel made an instant connection with everyone who walked through his doors.

“Andy was a good-hearted person, and every time I would go in the store, he would always say ‘Where have you been, I haven’t seen you in a long time.’ I watched Andy’s kids grow up from kids to be young men,” he said

To the community, Patel was much more than the local convenience store owner.

“To me, Andy was like family and I’ve known Andy for 20 plus years since his family moved here,” Evette Joyner, another resident, said.

To Joyner, Blackville will never be the same.

“Words can’t express how it’s going to change. I mean it’s going to change the community in a different way. This town will not be the same again,” Joyner said.

Several bystanders say they are planning to hold a memorial or candlelight vigil later tonight in front of the shop to remember Andy.

