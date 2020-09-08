Advertisement

Shark kills man on Australia’s Gold Coast tourist strip

Officials say a man was fatally mauled by a shark while in the water at Greenmount Beach along Australia’s Gold Coast.
Officials say a man was fatally mauled by a shark while in the water at Greenmount Beach along Australia’s Gold Coast.(Source: Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 5:16 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) - A shark has fatally mauled a man on Australia’s Gold Coast city tourist strip.

An ambulance service spokesman says the man was brought to shore by surfers at Greenmount Beach with critical injuries and was declared dead on the beach.

The death is only the second fatal shark attack on the Gold Coast since the city’s 85 beaches were protected by shark nets and drum lines in 1962.

No details were immediately available about the shark.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Kids need checkups now more than ever, local doctors say

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Tradesha Woodard
As the school year starts, more parents are starting to reschedule appointments for their kids, and doctors hope parents continue to make checkups a priority.

News

Kids need their checkups even in a pandemic, doctors say

Updated: 10 minutes ago
After a big decline in appointments for kids as the pandemic got underway, doctors say parents need to make check-ups a priority.

National

WATCH: Firefighters take down suspect accused of punching woman in face

Updated: 21 minutes ago
Police say while trying to restrain the suspect, a 29-year-old firefighter was punched in the eye, causing bruising and swelling.

News

Experts find no cases of COVID-19 infection from food

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By Staff
If you’re worried you may contract COVID-19 from the food you eat or handle, researchers say there is no documented evidence that food is a significant source or vehicle for transmission.

National

COVID-19 leaves family of 5 with lemonade stand as only source of income

Updated: 50 minutes ago
The Florida family doesn’t make a lot of money at the lemonade stand, despite sometimes working long hours. Their savings have vanished, and they are way behind on bills and rent.

Latest News

National

Fla. family sells lemonade to try make ends meet amid coronavirus pandemic

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
The family of five doesn’t make a lot of money at the lemonade stand, despite sometimes working long hours. Their savings have vanished, and they are way behind on bills and rent.

National

As COVID-19 pandemic lingers, Americans prepare for upcoming flu season

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Health officials say a COVID-19 vaccine is unlikely before 2021, and they are stressing the importance of staying vigilant and getting a flu shot.

News

Scenes from the site of Augusta’s latest shooting

Updated: 1 hour ago
This is what the crime scene looked like after a person was injured in a shooting early today in Augusta.

News

Scenes from the site of Augusta's latest shooting

Updated: 1 hours ago
Here's a look at the situation after a Sept. 8. 2020, shooting wounded one person in the 2000 block of Wharton Drive.

News

Here's what happened after Augusta's latest shooting

Updated: 1 hours ago
Watch as investigators comb the scene after a Sept. 8, 2020, shooting on Wharton Drive.