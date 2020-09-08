Senators’ Ryan wins Masterton Trophy after alcohol problem

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Ottawa Senators forward Bobby Ryan has been named the Bill Masterton Trophy winner for publicly sharing his battle with alcohol issues.

The 33-year-old Ryan missed more than two months after entering the NHL/NHLPA players assistance program on Nov. 20. Upon his return to practice in February, he pledged to share his story publicly in hopes of inspiring others facing similar challenges.

Ryan earned the honor announced Monday ahead of finalists Philadelphia forward Oskar Linblom and Dallas Stars defenseman Stephen Johns.

