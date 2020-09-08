Advertisement

Pastor says church’s ’unborn lives matter’ sign vandalized to read as ‘black lives matter’

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 3:33 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
PULASKI CO., Ky. (WKYT) - A Pulaski County pastor says someone vandalized his church’s sign.

Pastor Berwin Hall of the First Baptist Church of Bronston says he found spraypaint on the church’s sign Monday morning.

It originally said ‘unborn lives matter’ and someone spraypainted the sign to read ‘black lives matter.’ There was also a spraypainted message saying ‘fixd ur sign.’

The pastor says while some may not agree with his church’s stance on abortion, that doesn’t mean they have the right to vandalize other people’s property.

