New this morning: See evidence photos in Breonna Taylor slaying

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WRDW/WAGT) - The public is getting its first look at evidence photos from the shooting scene at Breonna Taylor’s apartment.

They show dozens of shell casings outside and inside.

The photos also reveal at least one officer at the scene was wearing a body camera.

This comes after Louisville police claimed no body camera video existed because officers were not wearing cameras.

The 26-year-old emergency medical technician was fatally shot by Louisville Metro Police Department officers on March 13 when they were serving a no-knock search warrant. Gunfire was exchanged between Taylor’s boyfriend, who thought the police were intruders, and the officers. Taylor was shot eight times.

Taylor was among a number of Black Americans killed by police in recent months, fueling protests across the country.

