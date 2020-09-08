Advertisement

Kids need checkups now more than ever, local doctors say

By Tradesha Woodard
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 6:43 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - As we navigate the coronavirus pandemic, doctors are looking ahead to flu season.

Now that the world is battling with COVID 19, you may think twice about taking your child to the doctor’s office.

But at Aiken Regional Medical Center, they say protecting your child from infectious diseases is more important now than ever.

“A lot of people wanted to call and reschedule for another time just to kind of wait to see what would happen with the pandemic,” pediatrician Amanda Chaffin said.

She says starting at the beginning of the pandemic, there was a huge decrease in children being brought in for checkups

And with many children learning from home, some parents don’t really see the need to make a doctor’s appointment.

“It still should be a priority,” Chaffin said. “We want to make sure that they know not just in COVID but all the time, vaccines save lives.

MORE | AU health makes COVID-19 testing easier for kids in time for school

“Even if a child doesn’t require immunizations for that year, we do like to monitor their growth and development and screen for any potential conditions that could be going on.”

She says within the scope of COVID-19, there’s evidence shots could be an important factor with helping prevent some of the complications of the virus.

And with flu season ahead, it’s best to prevent a problem before it starts.

“You can think of a time where a child may have COVID plus the flu,” Chaffin said.

Doctors also want to remind parents to get flu shots themselves.

Chaffin says as the school year starts, more parents are starting to reschedule appointments for their kids, and doctors hope parents continue to make checkups a priority.

“It’s definitely something we want to continue to tell the community it’s so important,” Chaffin said.

