Jefferson County polishes up back-to-school proposal

JEFFERSON CO., Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Multiple students across the CSRA are packing their backpacks and heading back to school. Jefferson County is still finishing up their plans, but here is what some families can expect.

This proposal has been put together with deep collaboration with school teams of teachers and administrators.

Each school organizational level has a slightly different plan - elementary, middle, and high because their considerations unique to each.

In all levels of school, approximately 50 percent of students have chosen the learning from home option, 50 percent have chosen in-person instruction. This makes numbers low enough in classrooms to socially distance.

ELEMENTARY PLAN

The first day of school for students that chose in-person instruction will be September 14.

Masks will be strongly encouraged for students. Those not choosing a mask will be issued a face shield when social distancing is not possible. Desk shields in all elementary classrooms.

Elementary schools will plan to check temperatures upon arrival and follow other CDC guidelines.

Meal time and recess plans have been set to social distance and avoid mixing groups of children.

MIDDLE SCHOOL PLAN

The middle school plan is a little different from the others. They will transition their in-person groups returning by grade levels. September 21- Cohort 1 (6th graders and some special groups) who have chosen “learning from school” model will be allowed to return. September 28- Cohort 2 (7th graders) who have chosen to return to school will join those who began the previous week.



HIGH SCHOOL PLAN

High schools will follow a Hybrid model. Students choosing to return to school will be divided in half geographically to better control the number of students on buses. They will be Cohort AA and the other half BB. Cohort AA will start Septemeber 21 and will attend in-person on Mon-Tues. and do learning from home Wed-Fri. Cohort BB will start on September 23 and will attend in-person on Wed-Thurs. and do learning from home on Fri-Mon-Tues. This allows for only half of those returning to be in the building at one time.

The plan is to continue with this model until the beginning of the second 9-weeks grading period which is close to October 19. The district will monitor county spread and how safely it can be able to re-enter these students.

All of these plans are fluid depending on how well things go with outbreaks.

MASKS/FACE COVERINGS

Masks will be strongly encouraged for elementary students. Those not choosing a mask will be issued a face shield when social distancing is not possible. Desk shields in all elementary classrooms.

Masks/face coverings are mandated for middle and high and for all teachers and staff PK-12.

Masks/face coverings will also be mandated on school buses.

