It’s time to hit the books as Burke County welcomes students back

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Parents and students, find the tips and resources you need to take on back to school in Burke County.

Last week, on September 1-3, drive-thru open houses at all Burke County schools. Parents received important required school paperwork, teacher paperwork, food boxes, an electronic learning device, and an at-home work package to aid in digital instruction.

IMPORTANT REMINDERS:

Burke County Public Schools 1st day of school will be Tuesday, September 8 starting with Group B.

Parents will not be allowed to park and enter the building with the purpose of walking students to the classroom.

Based on the current level of spread in our community, the two instructional models offered during the opening of school will be Hybrid (A/B) or Full Distance/Remote Learning as described in Georgia’s Path to Recovery for K-12 Schools.

Students following the Hybrid model will be designated as either A or B and will participate in face-to-face learning two days a week and remote/distance learning three days a week. Group A - Monday and Wednesday Group B - Tuesday and Thursday



TEMPERATURE CHECKS:

All students will have their temperatures checked before entering the school building.

Parents are asked to remain in their vehicle until their child’s temperature is taken and he/she is cleared to enter the building.

Anyone with a temperature of 100 degrees or more will not be permitted to enter the school building.

Once cleared (fever-free) all students will walk independently to his/her classroom under the supervision of school staff.

FACE COVERINGS/MASKS:

Upon entering the building, all students and staff must wear a face covering.

During the school day, students must have their faces covered while in the hallways, other common areas, restrooms, and in classes where 6 foot of physical, social distancing between students and/or staff is not possible.

Face coverings will be required walking to the buses and while being transported.

Parents/guardians will be responsible for providing appropriate face coverings.

Any student not able to wear a face-covering due to a medical reason must have this reason accurately recorded, and parents/guardians should contact your child’s building principal accordingly. Permission can only be granted through the Principal or his/her designee.

Face coverings may not contain slogans, signs, or language that promotes any political or social program, activity, or event nor may it be considered offensive in any way.

WATER BOTTLES:

All water fountains will now be covered. However, students may bring clear water bottles to class. Reusable and plastic bottles are accepted as long as they are clear. Students can only have water in their containers.

MORE INFORMATION:

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.