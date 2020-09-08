Advertisement

Giants waive Baker, cornerback facing armed robbery charges

(WDTV)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 3:16 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants have waived cornerback DeAndre Baker with the 22-year-old facing armed robbery charges relating to an incident in Florida in May.

The Giants announced the move Tuesday, less than a week after co-owner John Mara said the team was close to a decision on Baker’s future with the club. Baker has been on the commissioner’s exempt list since July 27.

Two weeks later, he was formally charged with four counts of robbery with a firearm stemming from an incident at a house party in Miramar, Florida. Baker has not participated in any Giants activities since the incident.

