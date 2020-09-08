Georgia high justices send murder case back to Richmond County court

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Georgia Supreme Court sent a Richmond County murder case back to the local court in a Tuesday ruling.

Patrick Dela Butler was convicted of malice murder and sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the 2009 shooting death of Darryl Walden.

The Supreme Court unanimously found a Richmond County Superior Court judge applied the wrong legal standard in admitting evidence of Walden’s 2005 felony conviction for obstructing a law enforcement officer.

“Accordingly, we vacate Appellant’s [i.e. Butler’s] convictions, and we remand the case to the trial court to apply the correct standard and determine whether the prior felony conviction should have been admitted,” Justice Michael P. Boggs wrote for the court.

At trial, Butler argued that he shot Walden in self-defense, and he argued in his appeal that the state failed to present sufficient evidence to disprove his claim.

The high court found the evidence at trial was sufficient, as was evidence of other of which he was convicted, including possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

But the high court found the trial judge applied the wrong legal standard in allowing evidence of Butler’s 2005 conviction for obstructing a law enforcement officer. The court had to determine its value “substantially outweighs” its prejudicial effect to the defendant. However, the trial court concluded the value of the evidence “merely outweighed – not that it substantially outweighed – its prejudicial effect,” the high court found.

The state contends Butler’s convictions should be upheld because it was “harmless” error that did not contribute to the guilty verdict, as the evidence against Butler was “overwhelming.”

However, the high court said: “We disagree.” The opinion adds that the evidence Butler was not acting in self-defense when he shot Walden “was not particularly strong.”

“Accordingly, we vacate Appellant’s convictions, and remand this case to the trial court with direction to exercise its discretion to determine under the correct former § 24-9-84.1 (a) (2) standard if the prior felony conviction was properly admitted,” the opinion says. “If the trial court decides under the correct standard that the prior felony conviction was properly admitted, then the court should re-enter the judgments of conviction and sentence against Appellant, and Appellant could then take another appeal challenging that ruling. If, on the other hand, the court decides that the prior felony conviction evidence should have been excluded, then a new trial will be necessary.”

