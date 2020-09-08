Advertisement

Ga. kids with positive message get gift thanks to social media

Timothy and Journee Cullars got a little gift thanks to their message of positivity.
Timothy and Journee Cullars got a little gift thanks to their message of positivity.(WRDW)
By Jeremy Turnage
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 10:07 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Never doubt the power of a positive message and social media.

On Monday, we introduced you to 10-year-old Journee Cullars and 5-year-old Timothy Cullars, Jr. They wanted to make people smile, so they made several signs in their front yard with messages like “God Loves You” and “Honk and we pray for you!”

Our resulting social media post about the story reached nearly 20,000 people -- one of which was in Tennessee.

A Washington, Georgia family wanted to spread some love this weekend, so they made signs and stood in their front yard...

Posted by Meredith Anderson WRDW on Monday, September 7, 2020

That man was so moved by the post that he surprised the kids with $50 each for a shopping spree! The kids’ mother says Timothy picked out a red Mustang toy and Journee bought a slime kit with plans to save the rest for a phone.

