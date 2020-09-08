Advertisement

Ga. investigating double voting in primary election

Georgia’s secretary of state said Tuesday that his office is investigating double voting in the June primary.
Georgia’s secretary of state said Tuesday that his office is investigating double voting in the June primary.(WBAY)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 12:17 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s secretary of state said Tuesday that his office is investigating double voting in the June primary.

That would mean people submitted absentee ballots but also voted in person.

Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said his office has identified about 1,000 cases of potential double voting across 100 counties statewide.

The investigation is ongoing and his office plans to hand over its findings to the state attorney general and local district attorneys for possible prosecution, he said. Those 1,000 people cast two ballots, Raffensperger said.

It was not immediately clear whether the outcome of any races may have been affected.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Victim identified after robbery turns deadly at Blackville convenience store

Updated: seconds ago
|
By Staff
A large law enforcement presence has been on the scene for some time now at the Corner Stop convenience store in Blackville.

News

Driver faces 7 charges in GSP chase

Updated: 28 minutes ago

News

One killed in convenience store robbery

Updated: 28 minutes ago

News

6 shot, 1 killed in Sparta

Updated: 28 minutes ago

Latest News

News

One killed, six wounded in weekend Sparta shooting now under GBI investigation

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jeremy Turnage
A shooting that injured six and killed one in Sparta is now under investigation by the GBI.

News

Driver in GSP chase to be charged after release from hospital

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Turnage
The driver of a truck that was stolen and eventually involved in a Georgia State Patrol chase through two counties will be charged once he is released from the hospital.

News

Ga. kids with positive message get gift thanks to social media

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Turnage
Never doubt the power of a positive message and social media.

News

Ga. coffee shop raising awareness to fight human trafficking

Updated: 3 hours ago
A coffee shop in Statesboro is asking for your help as they support an important cause.

News

Lawsuit: 7-month-old ‘violently shook’ by SC daycare employee, leading to serious injuries

Updated: 3 hours ago
The parents of a young child have filed a lawsuit against a Myrtle Beach daycare, accusing an employee of hurting their then-seven-month-old.

News

Victim identified after tobbery turns deadly at Blackville convenience store

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Staff
A large law enforcement presence has been on the scene for some time now at the Corner Stop convenience store in Blackville.