Ga. coffee shop raising awareness to fight human trafficking

Three Tree Coffee Roasters is looking to raise $5,000 to help fight human trafficking.
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 9:41 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A coffee shop in Statesboro is asking for your help as they support an important cause. Three Tree Coffee Roasters is trying to raise $5,000 on their fifth anniversary to help fight human trafficking.

Klayman opened Three Tree five years ago and has found loyal customers, even during COVID-19. He opened with the idea of being socially conscious, be it on a local or national issue. He’s using the month of September to raise money for Atlanta-based organization Out of Darkness, a group dedicated to fighting human trafficking. The issue took root years before Klayman opened the store following a meeting with a survivor.

“I knew a lot of statistics,” Klayman said. “But when I had that face to face conversation, that’s when it hit home for me and hit a chord in my heart.”

In addition to accepting donations, he’s selling a limited edition blend of coffee with proceeds going to the cause.

He says folks can go online and order coffee or other products to make a donation, or give directly to the cause without buying anything.

