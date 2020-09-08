Experts find no cases of COVID-19 infection from food

If you’re worried you may contract COVID-19 from the food you eat or handle, researchers say there is no documented evidence that food is a significant source or vehicle for transmission.

Researchers do say it’s theoretically possible people that could eat something contaminated with the virus and become infected, but no cases of that have been confirmed.

Some countries have restricted food imports, tested imported products or asked companies to state their products are coronavirus-free, but officials says it’s not necessary.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.