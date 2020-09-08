Driver in GSP chase to be charged after release from hospital

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The driver of a truck that was stolen and eventually involved in a Georgia State Patrol chase through two counties will be charged once he is released from the hospital.

Cleveland Hair, 54, will be charged with felony fleeing, two counts of theft by receiving stolen property, serious injury by motor vehicle, reckless driving, no seatbelt, and driving while license suspended.

Hair is charged in connection with the Monday night car chase that ended when the car he was driving, a stolen 2020 Chevrolet Silverado, rolled over after GSP troopers performed a PIT maneuver on the truck.

GSP officials now say the chase with Hair began in nearby Warren County where deputies there requested assistance to pursue the truck on Interstate 20 near mile marker 172.

GSP says the truck passed by one of their troopers, who immediately pursued the truck all the way to mile marker 183 near Grovetown.

Investigators say the truck exited at the Appling-Harlem exit on I-20 and traveled to Wrightsboro Road.

It was at that point, GSP officials say, the trooper made the decision to perform the PIT maneuver because the truck was driving in an “aggressive and reckless manner.”

As the trooper struck the truck with his patrol car, the truck rolled over several times, causing Hair and another passenger in the truck to be ejected.

Two others inside the truck were not ejected because they were wearing seat belts.

All four were transported by ambulance to Doctors Hospital in Augusta.

GSP investigators, meanwhile, discovered the truck had a stolen tag from Aiken that actually belong to another car.

The investigation into this case continues.

