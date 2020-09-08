Advertisement

Deputies need your help finding missing Augusta 87-year-old

Elease Tarver
Elease Tarver(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 4:24 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County sheriff’s deputies are asking for the public’s help locating a missing woman.

Elease Tarver, 87, was last seen at 6:45 p.m. Sunday leaving her residence in the 1000 block of Prep Street in her gray 2007 Chevrolet Trailblazer with Georgia license plate number DP4MVH in an unknown direction, according to authorities.

She is described as 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighing 175 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. It was unknown what she was wearing, but authorities released a photo of her.

Authorities are concerned because they said she suffers from dementia, diabetes and high blood pressure.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Investigator Joshua Evans or any investigator at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.

