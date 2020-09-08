Advertisement

Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Tim Strong

One More Day Of Sunshine and Low Humidity
By Tim Strong
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 4:08 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Looking mostly sunny with high temperatures near 90 degrees, there is a slight chance for a shower or two come tonight into Wednesday morning. The chance for rain goes back up significantly by Wednesday and our high temps will slip back to the upper 80s as the chance for afternoon showers and storms sticks with us through Sunday. The dew points will also be climbing back to the mid 70s by the end of the week.

We’re also keeping an eye on Tropical Storm Paulette and Tropical Storm Rene along with an area of development southeast of Bermuda that could become a tropical system in the next 5-Days. Keep it here for updates.

