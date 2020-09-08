Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An upper level trough coupled with a stalled front will allow for higher rain chances across the CSRA for the rest of the week.

Most of the area is looking dry this evening with partly cloudy skies through around midnight. Low level clouds are expected to form overnight, which should keep lows warmer near 70 towards early Wednesday. Winds will remain out of the northeast less than 10 mph.

More clouds than sun are expected through most of the day Wednesday. This should help keep highs in the mid to upper 80s in the afternoon. Most of the area should see rain at some point Wednesday afternoon into Wednesday evening, but we are not expecting an all day rain. Most rain that forms should be showers and downpours, but there will likely be enough instability to generate a few storms. We are not expecting severe weather Wednesday, but always respect lightning! Winds will be out of the northeast during the day between 5-12 mph.

Our sunny and dry stretch will be coming to an end Wednesday. (WRDW)

Thursday is looking similar to Wednesday with more clouds than sun most of the day and a high chance of seeing rain at some point after lunchtime. Highs are expected to remain in the mid to upper 80s. Winds will remain out of the northeast between 5-12 mph.

It doesn’t look like our pattern will change too much Friday into the weekend. Highs will top out in the upper 80s and there will be the chance for scattered storms later in the day that last until a little after sunset.

