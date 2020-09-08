CSRA organizers plan another Trump boat rally

APPLING, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Another Trump rally boat parade is in the works for the CSRA.

Last month, one at Clarks Hill Lake drew an estimated 1,500 boats.

Because everything went smoothly with that rally, organizers say they are now planning another one at the Wildwood Campground in Appling.

It’s scheduled for Oct. 4.

So far, more than a thousand people on Facebook are interested.

