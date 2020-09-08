Advertisement

City leaders look at blighted properties after code enforcement agent’s murder

By Ciara Cummings
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 6:24 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The heart of Augusta’s district one wasn’t always surrounded by blight. Just ask Johnny Heggs.

“All my life, I’m 80 years old now,” Heggs said.

Heggs has lived here long before the blight moved in.

“It’s gone really down,” Heggs said. “Nothing like it was when I was coming up.”

It’s a nuisance of a neighbor -- condemned and dilapidated buildings.

At least 471 blighted properties are solely in district one and two are on the city’s current project list.

“Inspectors work the neighborhoods and they go through this long process of getting an order for demolition and then it still stands—nothing gets addressed,” Rob Sherman from Augusta’s planning and development department said.

Augusta’s planning and development department says its code enforcement agency needs more enforcement capabilities plus funding resources.

We found the code enforcement budget has increased for the last several years.

But so too has the blight. Tuesday’s meeting accounted for nearly 1,000 known vacant lots, condemned homes, or abandoned properties.

“There’s some places I don’t feel safe to go in because we have as a city let it go,” district nine commissioner Marion Williams said.

Meanwhile, city officials are now calling for a streamlined system -- one in which a worker can cite violation, quickly process in it the courts, and radio a deputy to assist upon arrival at a problematic area.

They also want to be able to further pursue legal routes through possible local nuissance laws.

“We supposed to be the Garden City, and I say if we can’t do nothing else, we ought to at least be able to clean up,” Williams said.

Augusta leaders say there’s no question of the disparity, noting it’s the most prevalent in the older, poorer, and minority communities.

For Heggs, there’s also no question, saying the time to get to work is now.

“Come down to the neighborhood, and let’s get some of these abandoned buildings knocked down,” Heggs said.

The city says they want plans for improved code enforcement and blight program over the coming weeks.

They’re also considering using SPLOST dollars to help as well as a committee to study nuisance laws.

In the meantime, they are waiting on newly ordered bulletproof vests for workers. The news comes after Augusta code enforcement officer Charles Case was murdered in August.

