Chiefs, Texans fine-tuning for NFL opener Thursday night

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Perhaps never before has the final full practice before an NFL game been more important than this season.

With the coronavirus pandemic wiping out the offseason and eliminating all four preseason games, the Chiefs and Texans found themselves going through a final workout Tuesday with plenty of things to iron out — from the basics such as pregame stretch and warm-ups to the last-minute tweaks to formations, play calls and the game plan.

After all, the defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs and the Texans, whom they beat in the divisional round of the playoffs, know that all eyes will be on them as they kick off the season with a Thursday night showdown at Arrowhead Stadium.

