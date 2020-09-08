Advertisement

Car flipped in vehicle pursuit on Wrightsboro Rd

News 12 is on the scene of an accident at Wrightsboro Rd near Deer Hollow subdivision.
News 12 is on the scene of an accident at Wrightsboro Rd near Deer Hollow subdivision.(Source: WRDW)
By Tyria Goines
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 8:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A car flipped on Wrightsboro Rd, near Deer Hollow subdivision, following a Georgia State Patrol pursuit.

Georgia State Patrol (GSP) and the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office were on scene.

According to GSP, the patrol was requested to assist in Warren County with the pursuit of a stolen vehicle. The vehicle exited I-20 at Appling Harlem Rd, and began driving on the wrong side of the ride, recklessly.

As the vehicle fled on Wrightsboro Rd, GSP performed a “PIT maneuver” to stop the vehicle. The vehicle then crashed and flipped onto its side.

GSP also confirms that four people were injured in the crash and were taken to the hospital. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

No other cars were involved. This investigation is still ongoing and active.

We will continue to provide updates as they develop.

