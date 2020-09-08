Advertisement

Bills’ White humbled upon signing life-changing contract

The 100th anniversary logo is shown above the NFL shield before an NFL wild-card playoff football game between the Buffalo Bills and Houston Texans Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, in Houston.
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 8:43 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills cornerback Tre’Davious White is having difficulty containing his emotions after signing a life-changing contract extension.

The four-year, $70 million deal goes beyond making White the NFL’s highest-paid cornerback for however long. More important, it’s what the contract means to him in being able to help his family and support those back home in the poverty-stricken neighborhood he was raised in Shreveport, Louisiana.  

The 25-year-old White has quickly established himself as one of the league’s up-and-coming defensive backs since being selected with the 27th pick of the 2017 draft.

